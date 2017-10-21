Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Doubtful for Sunday
Gilbert (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Gilbert did not practice this week after aggravating his hamstring injury against the Chiefs on Sunday. Chris Hubbard stepped in at right tackle against Kansas City and will likely fill in again with Gilbert unlikely to play this week.
