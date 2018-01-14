Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Evaluated for concussion
Gilbert is being evaluated for a possible concussion and his return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars is questionable, Burt Lauten of Steelers.com reports.
Gilbert figures to be replaced by Chris Hubbard at right tackle, but the former could return if he's able to clear the league's concussion protocol in a timely manner.
