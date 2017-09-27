Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Full speed ahead
Gilbert (hamstring/illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is on track to play Sunday against the Ravens.
Gilbert only missed one game with this injury, and he'll replace interim right tackle Chris Hubbard.
