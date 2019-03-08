Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Headed to Arizona
The Steelers are trading Gilbert to the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Steelers are getting a late sixth-round pick in return for Gilbert. The Cardinals can definitely use help on their line, so adding the right tackle is a step in the right direction. The 31-year-old has been limited to 12 games over the past two seasons, but if he can stay healthy, the six-foot-six, 330-pounder can assist the prospects of whoever ends up starting at QB for Arizona this coming season.
