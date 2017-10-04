Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Healthy again
Gilbert (hamstring/illness) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
The Steelers were able to overcome Gilbert's absence against the Ravens in Week 4, but he'll slot back in to right tackle against the Jaguars on Sunday.
