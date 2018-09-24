Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Inactive for Monday's game
Gilbert (hamstring) is inactive for Monday's contest against the Buccaneers, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Gilbert suffered a hamstring injury during Week 2's shootout against the Chiefs and was doubtful entering Monday. Zach Banner is expected to get the start at right tackle for Pittsburgh.
