Play

Gilbert hamstring/illness) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Gilbert missed last week's game against the Bears but was expected to return after being a full participant in practice this week. It's a bit of a surprise to see him sidelined for a second straight week. Look for Chris Hubbard to fill in along the offensive line in Gilbert's absence.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories