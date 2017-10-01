Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Inactive Week 4
Gilbert hamstring/illness) is inactive for Sunday's tilt against Baltimore, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Gilbert missed last week's game against the Bears but was expected to return after being a full participant in practice this week. It's a bit of a surprise to see him sidelined for a second straight week. Look for Chris Hubbard to fill in along the offensive line in Gilbert's absence.
