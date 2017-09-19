Play

Gilbert has been limited in practice due to a hamstring injury, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gilbert played 59 of the team's 74 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Vikings, but it's unclear exactly when he suffered the injury. Consider the lineman day-to-day until the Steelers can provide an official update.

