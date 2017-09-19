Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Limited with hamstring injury
Gilbert has been limited in practice due to a hamstring injury, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gilbert played 59 of the team's 74 offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Vikings, but it's unclear exactly when he suffered the injury. Consider the lineman day-to-day until the Steelers can provide an official update.
More News
-
Report: Steelers restructure Marcus Gilbert, Mike Mitchell contracts•
-
Steelers retool Marcus Gilbert's deal to create $3.724 million in cap space•
-
Steelers' Troy Polamalu doubtful to play Sunday vs. Chiefs•
-
Two of three probables set to play for Steelers on Sunday•
-
Steelers list Ike Taylor as doubtful, James Harrison questionable•
-
Steelers plan to monitor injuries to Harrison, Taylor, Gilbert•
-
What you missed: Thompson a workhorse?
Tuesday is a slow news day around the NFL, but Chris Towers still wraps up everything you need...
-
Podcast: Talking waiver options
Chris Carson and J.J. Nelson headline this week’s Waiver Wire options, but there are many more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Injuries hit our Fantasy rosters hard in Week 2. Fix your squad with the help of our Trade...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Chris Towers dives into our trio of experts' rankings ahead of Week 3 of the Fantasy seaso...
-
Waiver wire options for Week 3
Chris Carson will be popular this week, but he's not the only player to add off the waiver...
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...