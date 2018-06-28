Gilbert spent the offseason working with physical therapists and trainers to improve the flexibility in his lower legs, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Gilbert has only played a full, 16-game slate once in his eight-year career and is being proactive in his quest to add a second tally to that feat. Showing no signs of the potential concussion he may have suffered in the Steelers' playoff loss to the Jaguars, Gilbert looks to be entering training camp as healthy as ever after finishing the 2017 season as Pro Football Focus' seventh-ranked right tackle.