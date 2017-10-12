Play

Gilbert (hamstring) was a full participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday.

Gilbert has been battling a hamstring issue for a few weeks and missed his third consecutive game Week 5. The 29-year-old was a full participant last Wednesday as well before suffering a setback, so at this point he'll likely need to string a couple of practices together to inspire much confidence he'll play against the Chiefs on Sunday.

