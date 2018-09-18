Gilbert suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 42-37 loss to the Chiefs, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gilbert has only played a full 16-game season once in his eight-year NFL career, so the starting right tackle's upcoming availability may be hampered as he recovers. The severity of Gilbert's hamstring injury remains undisclosed, so look for an update if he is unable to practice fully prior to Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

More News
Our Latest Stories