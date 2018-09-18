Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Nursing hamstring injury
Gilbert suffered a hamstring injury in Sunday's 42-37 loss to the Chiefs, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gilbert has only played a full 16-game season once in his eight-year NFL career, so the starting right tackle's upcoming availability may be hampered as he recovers. The severity of Gilbert's hamstring injury remains undisclosed, so look for an update if he is unable to practice fully prior to Monday's game against the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Looking to stay healthy in 2018•
-
Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Won't return to Sunday's contest•
-
Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Evaluated for concussion•
-
Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Returns to active roster•
-
Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Suspended for PEDs•
-
Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Avoids injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...