Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Practices in full
Gilbert (knee) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Gilbert sat out Pittsburgh's win over the Browns in Week 8 due to a knee injury, but appears to progressed well in his recovery. Barring any setbacks, the starting tackle appears on track for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.
