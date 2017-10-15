Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Re-injures hamstring
Gilbert appeared to aggravate his hamstring injury and is will not return to Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Gilbert missed the past three games but was finally able to practice fully this week and suit up Sunday. Chris Hubbard is next up at right tackle for the Steelers, who are already without starting left guard Ramon Foster (back).
