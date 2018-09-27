Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Returns in full Wednesday
Gilbert (hamstring) was a full participant at practice Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Gilbert was inactive for Monday's game against Tampa Bay after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2. The 30-year-old should reclaim starting duties at right tackle for Pittsburgh.
