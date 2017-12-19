Gilbert (suspension) has returned to the Steelers' active roster.

Gilbert was given a four-game suspension in late November for violating the league's policy regarding performance enhancing substances. The 29-year-old will hope to reclaim his starting spot at right tackle, but it's not guaranteed with fill-in Chris Hubbard having started 10 of 14 games this season due to Gilbert's injuries and suspension.

