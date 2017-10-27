Gilbert (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Being ruled out Friday instead of Sunday doesn't bode well for Gilbert's recovery plan. The Steelers have a Week 9 bye, though, which will help his chances of recovering, and for the time being, Chris Hubbard will continue filling in at right tackle.

