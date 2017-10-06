Play

Gilbert suffered an apparent setback with his hamstring injury, as he was a non-participant at Thursday's practice,

After being sidelined for Week 4's win over the Ravens, Gilbert returned to Wednesday's practice as a full participant. However, he watched from the sidelines Thursday, so it appears he suffered some sort of setback. It remains to be seen if he will be able to suit up for Week 5.

