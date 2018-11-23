Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Unavailable for Week 12
Gilbert (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Gilbert was unable to participate in practice this week, so his lack of availability is unsurprising. The veteran lineman will miss his fifth straight game due to a knee injury. With Gilbert sidelined, one of Matt Feiler (pectoral) or rookie Chukwuma Okorafor will draw the start at right tackle.
