Play

Gilbert (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Gilbert tested the injury as he participated fully in practice Wednesday but apparently hasn't shown the necessary progress at this point. Chris Hubbard is set to make his third consecutive start at right tackle since Gilbert suffered the injury against the Vikings in Week 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories