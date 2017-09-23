Steelers' Marcus Gilbert: Will not play Week 3
Gilbert (hamstring/illness) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Gilbert did not practice this week after playing 59 of 79 offensive snaps for the Steelers in Week 2. Chris Hubbard is next up on the depth chart with the veteran right tackle unable to play Sunday.
