Barron totaled seven tackles (six solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 23-17 win over Arizona on Sunday.

The seven tackles led the defense and were the most Barron has had in a game since Week 10. The sack was just his third this season but his second in the past three games. A win in Week 15 would allow Pittsburgh to swap places with Buffalo and move-up to the fifth seed in the AFC playoff picture.

