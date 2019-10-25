Steelers' Mark Barron: Held back in practice
Barron (hamstring) was limited during Thursday's practice, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Barron's in danger of missing his second straight game, which would push Vince Williams into a starting role yet again. It is positive news, however, that T.J. Watt (abdominal) was able to go full speed through Thursday's drills. Barron will look to elevate to a full participant Saturday, or else he'll likely carry a questionable tag into Monday's game against the Dolphins.
