Barron (hamstring) was limited during Thursday's practice, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.

Barron's in danger of missing his second straight game, which would push Vince Williams into a starting role yet again. It is positive news, however, that T.J. Watt (abdominal) was able to go full speed through Thursday's drills. Barron will look to elevate to a full participant Saturday, or else he'll likely carry a questionable tag into Monday's game against the Dolphins.

