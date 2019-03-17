The Steelers and Barron reached an agreement on a two-year, $12 million contract Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

In order to shave $6.33 million from their cap situation, the Rams released Barron in early March with the hope that he would return on a more team-friendly deal. Clearly, that won't come to pass. Barron will join his third organization since entering the NFL as a first-rounder of the Buccaneers in 2012. With 96.6 tackles per 16 games played in his career, he could be a valuable IDP if he can avoid the injury bug this coming season.

