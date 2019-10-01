Play

Barron recorded 11 tackles (eight solo), an interception and a pass defensed in Monday's win over the Bengals.

Barron led the Steelers in tackles in a dominating defensive performance in which they only allowed three points. He also secured his first interception since 2017, which came in Pittsburgh's end zone during the fourth quarter. He'll now shift his focus to another divisional opponent as he heads to Baltimore on Sunday.

