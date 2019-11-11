Play

Barron had a team-high 10 tackles (all solo) in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The Rams relied heavily on their tight ends in the passing game with Gerald Everett, Tyler Higbee and Johnny Mundy receiving nearly as many targets (17) as wide receivers Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp and Josh Reynolds (20). This allowed Barron to record his second most tackles in a game this season to give him 48 on the season. However, with only one sack in eight games the ceiling is low for Barron in IDP formats.

