Barron had one tackle (solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Barron has one year remaining on his contract and finished the 2019 season with 82 tackles including three sacks in 15 games. He also had one interception and one fumble recovery. His IDP value is limited heading into 2020.

