Barron made six tackles (two solo) and had a fumble recovery in Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

The 29-year-old was all over the field Sunday, playing in all 79 of the team's defensive snaps. Barron continues to put himself in situations to make tackles, and has recorded 13 through the first two games of the season. He'll get a chance to have another impact on the game in Week 3 against the 49ers, who ran wild against Cincinnati on Sunday.