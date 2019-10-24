Steelers' Mark Barron: Practices without limitations
Barron (hamstring) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Chris Adamski of TribLive.com reports.
Barron looks to have shed his hamstring issue during Pittsburgh's bye week. Barring any setbacks, the veteran linebacker will draw his usual start against the Dolphins on Monday.
More News
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Undergoes MRI•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Suffers injury at end of half•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Leads defense in tackles Monday•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Posts nice stat line in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...