Barron (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Dolphins.

Barron was able to practice without limitations Saturday, but the Steelers are still hesitant to give him the all clear. The veteran linebacker is in danger of missing his second straight game. He has 29 tackles (19 solo and a pass breakup through five games, and his status is likely be a game-time decision, coming down to 90 minutes before Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

