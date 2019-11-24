Play

Barron totaled six tackles (two solo) including a sack in Pittsburgh's 16-10 win over Cincinnati on Sunday.

Although Pittsburgh has 38 sacks in 11 games, Barron's sack was only his second this season and just the 11th in his nine-year career. While his defensive contributions are invaluable to the Steelers, Barron doesn't post enough stats to garner IDP consideration.

