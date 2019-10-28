Play

Barron (hamstring) is officially active for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barron practiced in a full capacity during Saturday's session, so this news doesn't come as a huge surprise. After missing last week's game due to the injury, the veteran will likely return to his normal starting role at one of the inside linebacker positions for the clash.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories