Steelers' Mark Barron: Sitting out Sunday
Barron (hamstring) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Barron was questionable for Week 6, but he was ruled out after not being able to take the practice field. Vince Williams and Devin Bush should see most of the work at inside linebacker for Pittsburgh.
