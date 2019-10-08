Coach Mike Tomlin said Barron (hamstring) can be considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barron underwent an MRI on Monday, and it appears his injury may not be serious enough to keep him out Week 6. The Steelers will likely keep a close eye on their starting inside linebacker during this week's practices, but Tyler Matakevich is waiting in the wings for a usage increase if Barron can't go.