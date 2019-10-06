Play

Barron (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Barron suffered this injury near the end of the first half, so he'll be evaluated during halftime before the team decides if he can play going forward. If Barron can't go, expect Tyler Matakevich to see an increase in his workload.

