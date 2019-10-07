Barron (hamstring) had an MRI on Monday to determine a timeline for his return, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barron left Sunday's overtime loss to the Ravens in the first half, and his hamstring was still sore Monday morning. The results of his MRI will reveal whether Barron has a chance to play Sunday versus the Chargers. Expect his practice status to be limited to some degree either way.