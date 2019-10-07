Steelers' Mark Barron: Undergoes MRI
Barron (hamstring) had an MRI on Monday to determine a timeline for his return, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Barron left Sunday's overtime loss to the Ravens in the first half, and his hamstring was still sore Monday morning. The results of his MRI will reveal whether Barron has a chance to play Sunday versus the Chargers. Expect his practice status to be limited to some degree either way.
More News
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Suffers injury at end of half•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Leads defense in tackles Monday•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Posts nice stat line in loss•
-
Steelers' Mark Barron: Joining forces with Steelers•
-
Mark Barron: Released by Los Angeles•
-
Rams' Mark Barron: Plays 48 snaps in return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Feeling Fuller
Are Will Fuller and D.J. Chark must-starts now? Heath Cummings takes a look at what you should,...
-
Week 6 Early Waivers: New star in Big D
Michael Gallup returned from knee surgery and looked better than ever Sunday. If he's out there...
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...