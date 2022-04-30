The Steelers selected Robinson in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 225th overall.

Robinson played running back at FCS Southeast Missouri State before transferring to Ole Miss and switching to linebacker for the 2021 season. He checked in on the smaller side of linebackers at 5-foot-11, 235 pounds, but he showed enough potential at the new position with 91 tackles (tied for second on the team), 5.5 tackles for loss and three sacks through 13 games. He'll likely stick to special teams as a rookie considering the big names Pittsburgh already has at linebacker.