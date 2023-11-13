Robinson will likely move into a starting role after Kwon Alexander sustained a torn Achilles' tendon during Sunday's win over the Packers, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Robinson handled increased snaps Sunday after Alexander exited the game early, and the 2022 seventh-rounder will likely see even more playing time moving forward. Robinson tallied just five solo tackles over the first eight games of the season but racked up three tackles (two solo) during Sunday's win over Green Bay. Elandon Roberts should also see an uptick in playing time for the Steelers over the second half of the season.