Valdes-Scantling reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Valdes-Scantling was elevated to the active roster for the first time with Pittsburgh, failing to catch his only target in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Ravens. The wide receiver logged 16 offensive snaps, which was tied for third most at his position with Calvin Austin behind DK Metcalf (43) and Adam Thielen (25). Valdes-Scantling can be elevated two more times before the team would have to officially sign him to the active roster.