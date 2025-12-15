The Steelers will sign Valdes-Scantling to the active roster for Monday's game against the Dolphins, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Valdes-Scantling was expected to be elevated from the practice squad for a second time Monday, but Pittsburgh will instead add him to the 53-man squad, making him eligible to suit up for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. He was elevated for the team's Week 14 contest against the Ravens, in which he played 31 percent of offensive snaps and failed to secure his only target. Valdes-Scantling doesn't stand to provide much fantasy value as the team's No. 4 receiver behind DK Metcalf, Adam Thielen and Calvin Austin.