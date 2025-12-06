Steelers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Elevated from practice squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Steelers elevated Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Valdes-Scantling could make his debut with Pittsburgh during Sunday's matchup after joining the practice squad early last month. The 31-year-old caught four passes for 40 yards across five appearances with the 49ers earlier in the season and will likely serve as a depth receiver versus Baltimore.
More News
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Officially signs with Pittsburgh•
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Deal with Pittsburgh on hold•
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Expected to join Pittsburgh•
-
Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Cut loose by SF•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Moved to IR•
-
49ers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Suffers calf injury•