The Steelers elevated Valdes-Scantling from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Ravens, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Valdes-Scantling could make his debut with Pittsburgh during Sunday's matchup after joining the practice squad early last month. The 31-year-old caught four passes for 40 yards across five appearances with the 49ers earlier in the season and will likely serve as a depth receiver versus Baltimore.