Valdes-Scantling secured 14 of 29 targets for 120 yards and a touchdown over 10 regular-season appearances between the 49ers and Steelers in 2025.

Valdes-Scantling began the 2025 campaign in San Francisco, where he saw limited work despite the team dealing with several absences at wide receiver, as he hauled in just four of eight targets for 40 yards. After being let go by the 49ers, he linked up with the Steelers -- and former teammate Aaron Rodgers -- to close out the year. Valdes-Scantling was slightly more productive in Pittsburgh, but most of his output (eight catches on 16 targets for 55 yards) came in the final two weeks of the regular season when DK Metcalf was suspended. Metcalf is slated to return for the playoffs, so Valdes-Scantling's workload in the postseason will likely be limited. While Valdes-Scantling's role in 2026 will depend on where he ends up, his fantasy upside has been limited over the past few seasons.