Valdes-Scantling recorded three receptions on nine targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns.

Valdes-Scantling led Pittsburgh in targets in the absence of both DK Metcalf (suspension) and Calvin Austin (hamstring). However, he was unable to get on the same page with Aaron Rodgers, often seemingly a step or more off from where throws arrived. That was particularly noteworthy on the Steelers' final possession, as he was targeted three times unsuccessfully in the end zone to end the game. Even if Austin can return in Week 18 against the Ravens, Valdes-Scantling is likely to see a significant opportunity in a must-win matchup.