Valdes-Scantling secured his lone target for a 19-yard touchdown during Monday's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Valdes-Scantling made his second appearance with the Steelers on Monday after being signed to the active roster earlier in the day. He was on the field for 52 percent of the team's offensive snaps and reached the end zone early in the third quarter to give Pittsburgh a two-possession lead. Valdes-Scantling will be eligible to suit up in each of the Steelers' final three games of the regular season, but his fantasy upside is limited after being targeted just once in each of his first two appearances with the team.