Valdes-Scantling secured one of three targets for six yards during Sunday's 29-24 win over the Lions.

Valdes-Scantling reached the end zone during last week's win over the Dolphins, and he nearly caught a 60-yard touchdown in the third quarter of Sunday's Week 16 victory. However, the ball narrowly slipped through his fingers, and he was shaken up on the play. He returned to the game later in the drive but ultimately finished the matchup with an uninspiring stat line. Valdes-Scantling did rank third among Pittsburgh's wide receivers by playing 42 percent of the team's offensive snaps, but he's secured just two of five targets for 25 yards and a touchdown over his first three appearances with the Steelers.