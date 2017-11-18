Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Another lackluster outing

Bryant totaled 30 yards on two receptions in Thursday's 40-17 win over the Titans.

Bryant got off to another rough start, failing to catch either of his first two targets. He managed to hold on to his two second-half targets, but his best play of the night came when he recovered an Antonio Brown fumble to continue a Pittsburgh drive that led to a Chris Boswell field goal and a 16-7 halftime lead. At this point, dropped passes and inconsistent route running seems to have caused the Steelers to lose confidence in Bryant, making it difficult for fantasy owners to justify starting him.