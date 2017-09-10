Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Catches two passes in win
Bryant caught two of six passes for 14 yards in Sunday's win over Cleveland.
Playing his first meaningful football in over a year, there was certainly some disconnect between Bryant and Ben Roethlisberger. After a short gainer was eradicated due to penalty, the Steelers didn't get positive yardage out of Bryant until the third quarter. It should come as little surprise given how late he was reinstated that Bryant was unable to make up a ton of ground on Sunday. What should be encouraging to fans is that, despite that rust, Roethlisberger still had the trust to look for Bryant deep on three or four occasions. The hope will be that, in a few weeks, the pair will be able to connect on those attempts regularly and Bryant can go back to being the potential dynamo he was earlier in his career.
