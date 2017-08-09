Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Cleared for preseason participation

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert relayed Wednesday that Bryant (suspension) "has been informed by the NFL that he is now permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games."

The GM's statement adds that Bryant "will continue to be evaluated as to his readiness to participate in regular-season activities under the terms of his conditional reinstatement." The talented wideout is thus inching toward full reinstatement, but he's not quite there yet. When available, Bryant has as much per-play upside as any wideout in the league, but getting the 6-foot-4, 211-pounder on the field, and more importantly keeping him there, remains the larger issue.