Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Cleared for preseason participation
Steelers GM Kevin Colbert relayed Wednesday that Bryant (suspension) "has been informed by the NFL that he is now permitted to participate in all preseason activities, including practices and games."
The GM's statement adds that Bryant "will continue to be evaluated as to his readiness to participate in regular-season activities under the terms of his conditional reinstatement." The talented wideout is thus inching toward full reinstatement, but he's not quite there yet. When available, Bryant has as much per-play upside as any wideout in the league, but getting the 6-foot-4, 211-pounder on the field, and more importantly keeping him there, remains the larger issue.
More News
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Should be available soon•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Expected to be cleared to return this week•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Yet to meet all reinstatement requirements•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Not yet fully reinstated•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Looks like normal self•
-
Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Finally back at practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Looking back at Hard Knocks
Tampa Bay is the latest team on HBO's Hard Knocks, and the Buccaneers have plenty of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Wait on quarterback?
The Fantasy Football Today Podcast crews begins its position previews with quarterback. Find...
-
Believe It or Not 2.0
Teams are releasing their first depth chart of the season, but Heath Cummings says you shouldn't...
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...