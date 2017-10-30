Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Doesn't have Tomlin's confidence

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he isn't confident that Bryant will help the team down the stretch, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

Bryant caught three of four targets for 91 yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Vikings, but he's otherwise been held scoreless while falling shy of 50 yards in every game. His off-field antics led to inactive status in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Lions, with JuJu Smith-Schuster exploding for 193 yards in Bryant's absence. The Steelers may consider trading Bryant prior to Tuesday's deadline, and there's no assurance he'll have a major role in the offense if he sticks around. Tomlin seems ready to move on from the talented 25-year-old, but Pittsburgh's front office may not want to trade him while his value is at an all-time low.