Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Expected to be cleared to return this week

The Steelers believe Bryant (suspension) will be cleared for reinstatement sometime this week, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The most recent report on Bryant came earlier this weekend when NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the wide receiver would be eligible to return "once he satisfies requirements" for reinstatement. However, even after Bryant does meet those requirements for reinstatement in the preseason, he'll still have to be cleared once again for the regular season. Regardless, expect Bryant to be eligible for a return to training camp soon, with the deep threat continuing to workout separately until then.