Steelers' Martavis Bryant: Expresses frustration after two-target day

Bryant was targeted twice in the Steelers' 29-14 win over the Bengals on Sunday, hauling in one pass for three yards. He also gained two yards on one carry.

After bristling at his limited role in the Steelers' game plans in recent weeks, Bryant reportedly asked management to be traded earlier this month, but any dissatisfaction the wideout had with the organization was believed to be resolved heading into Week 7, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting prior to Sunday's game that Bryant was actually on tap for a full workload. However, after again seeing a lack of touches in the contest, Bryant appeared to voice his displeasure with the team once again after the game in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "[Steelers receiver] JuJu [Smith-Schuster] is no where near better than me, fool," Bryant commented, in response to another user who tagged him on the social-media platform. "All [the Steelers] need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else." Bryant went on to make a follow-up post that rowed back his criticism of Smith-Schuster, but according to the report, sources close to Bryant said the disgruntled wideout still "wants out" of Pittsburgh. Even with Bryant's discontent with the organization seemingly increasing, it's unclear if the Steelers have any serious intention of trading the 25-year-old prior to the deadline.